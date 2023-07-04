New Delhi, July 4: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched a new 'DMRC Travel' app to offer a seamless ticket booking experience. It will reduce the need for ticket counters or vending machines.

The new app will allow Delhi Metro commuters to book tickets directly from their smartphones. Earlier this year, the DMRC introduced a WhatsApp-based ticketing service.

The DMRC Travel app is designed to enhance the overall commuting experience. It is now available for download on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The new app supports various payment methods, including UPI, credit/debit cards, digital wallets, and more. It also offers route information, interchange stations, and transaction history.

Additional features on the DMRC Travel App include a travel planner, fare calculator, smart card recharge, and station information.

How To Book Metro Tickets With DMRC Travel App

Simply, download and install the DMRC Travel app on your smartphone. Now, create an account or log in using your Gmail or Facebook credentials. In the app, select the “Book Ticket” menu and enter your source and destination stations.

Next, choose the number of tickets, and proceed with the booking. Once, the payment is made, you will get a mobile QR ticket which can be used at the AFC gates for entry and exit during your journey.

