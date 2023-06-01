New Delhi, June 1: Delhi Metro has launched a new ticketing service for commuters on the Airport Line. Now, passengers can use WhatsApp to receive a QR code-based ticket directly on WhatsApp.

"Further enhancing the travel experience for its commuters in an easy-to-navigate digital mode, Delhi Metro today introduced a WhatsApp-based ticketing service for travel on its Airport Express Line," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

The new service aims to enhance the travel experience and provide a convenient digital mode of ticketing. While a nominal convenience fee will be charged for credit or debit card transactions, UPI-based transactions will be exempt from convenience fees.

Commuters must add the DMRC's official WhatsApp number to their contacts and access a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot. It is available in both English and Hindi languages.

These tickets will have specific time limits for entry and exit. They will be valid until the end of the business day.

How To Book Delhi Metro Tickets on WhatsApp?

Send “Hi” to +91 9650855800.

Then, select the preferred language – Hindi or English.

Now, select “Buy Ticket.”

Next, choose your origin and destination.

Then, enter the number of tickets and make Payment.

That's it! You will get your ticket as a QR code.

Additional options allow you to view the last journey and retrieve tickets. In addition to UPI payment, you can also get a separate link to pay via cards or net banking.

Please note that you can book up to 6 QR Tickets through this method. Also, cancellation of tickets is not allowed in WhatsApp Ticketing.

Once entry is done, passengers should exit within 65 mins from the destination station. For exit at the source station, passengers should leave within 30 minutes from the time of entry.

"This facility will make commuting more efficient and seamless for commuters, especially national and international travellers heading for or coming from the Airport using AEL, as they can now purchase and use tickets generated in their phone itself through a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot (available in English and Hindi language) as per their convenience," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar launched the new service at the Metro Bhawan. Recently, Delhi Metro introduced QR code-based paper tickets on all lines. The new initiatives aim to make Mtero travel more transparent and a human intervention-free mechanism.

