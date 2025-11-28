San Francisco, November 28: WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature called “Reaction sticker for status updates” for both iOS and Android beta testers. This new feature allows users who post status updates to add a reaction emoji, making them more engaging. It is available to some beta users and will roll out to all end users in the coming weeks. With this feature, the Meta-owned platform will let users choose an emoji and place it on the status image or video.

WhatsApp’s latest feature is accessible to select beta users via the Android 2.25.36.6 update and the iOS 25.35.10.70 update. Users can get this update through the Google Play Beta Program for Android and the TestFlight Beta Program for iOS. The feature aims to help WhatsApp creators engage their audience by adding a reaction to their status posts. Gujarat’s GIFT City to Play Key Role in India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision as It Rapidly Evolves into a Premier International Financial and IT Hub.

WhatsApp New Feature Lets Creators Add Reaction Emoji to Posts

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the new experimental feature lets users select an emoji and place it on the status image or video, helping viewers know exactly where to tap. When users tap on the reaction sticker in the creator’s status update, the interactive button instantly and privately sends their chosen emoji to the author. This feature helps create a quick and seamless feedback flow.

The report mentioned that with this new update, WhatsApp creators can boost engagement because the option appears directly on the status image or video. With this reaction visible, users feel more encouraged to tap. Meta-Owned WhatsApp Rolls Out ‘Reaction Sticker’ Feature for iOS and Android Beta Users.

Because the reaction appears directly on the status as an interactive sticker, it feels more immediate and natural to use. Viewers can respond with just a tap, which is quicker and more satisfying than swiping through hidden options. This simple, visible tool encourages more spontaneous reactions and can make status updates feel more engaging over time.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

