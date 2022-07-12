San Francisco, July 12: The younger sister, Tosca Musk, of tech billionaire Elon Musk, said that she is incredibly proud of her older brother, media reports say. Tosca Musk is the CEO and founder of Passionflix, which is a premium streaming service focusing on romance. It focuses on bringing romance novels to life on the screen.

Tosca said she is proud of her older brother and that his goals to help humanity are beyond what anyone can imagine, citing her interview with The Sunday Times, Teslarati reported. Elon Musk-Run Tesla Hit by Another Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Amid Poor Sale.

She also shared that she does not like it when her children hear negative jokes on YouTube about her brother. And they also don't understand why people would say harsh things about their uncle.

"I am incredibly proud of my older brother. He is a phenomenon. He is exceptional in so many ways and his goals to help humanity are beyond anything that anybody can imagine. So there is no taint at all," she was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Musk has recently walked out of his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter and the microblogging site is planning to sue him. He had put the deal on hold over the actual number of spam/fake accounts and bots on the platform and sought a reply from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

The "board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement," Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor said in a tweet recently. "We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery," he added. In reply, Musk poked fun at the microblogging platform .

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2022 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).