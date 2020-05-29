Facebook Extends ID Verification to Some Profiles with Large Audiences in the US

Facebook (Photo Credits: IANS)

San Francisco, May 28: Facebook said on Thursday that it will now verify the identity of people who have a pattern of inauthentic behaviour on its platform and whose posts start to go viral rapidly. In 2018, Facebook had first started to verify the identity of people managing Pages with large audiences. If someone chooses not to verify their identity or the ID provided does not match the linked Facebook account, the distribution of their viral posts will remain reduced so that fewer people see them. The company said that IDs will be stored securely and won't be shared on the person's profile. Facebook Owned Instagram Brings Video Ads on IGTV; Will Help Influencers to Make Money From Their Content.

"Now we're extending ID verification to some profiles with large audiences in the US," the social networking giant said in a statement. "In addition, if the person posting is a Page admin, they'll need to complete Page Publishing Authorisation and will not be able to post from their Page until their account is verified through our existing Page Publisher Authorisation process," said Facebook. "We want people to feel confident that they understand who's behind the content they're seeing on Facebook," the company added