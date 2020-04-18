Facebook Introduces Care Emoji Reaction To Like Button; To Be Available on Messenger, Site & Main App

Facebook Care Emoji Reaction (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Facebook, the social media giant is looking to expand its like reaction with a care emoji for supporting the people during these unprecedented times. The company believes that the Care emoji reaction to the Like button will help people feel better during the Pandemic. As the whole world is fighting the deadly virus, the care reaction showing a face-hugging a heart will help people feel with their friends and family. The company hopes that the new reaction will bring more connection among friends and family. Facebook-Owned WhatsApp to Allow More Than 4 Participants in Group Video & Audio Calls Soon.

Facebook is expected to launch the new care reaction by next week sometime. The new care emoji reaction will be launched on the global front on the Facebook app, website and messenger. The new addition to the reactions can be accessed just like button reactions offered on the platform. Additionally, the company will also be introducing a different care reaction to Facebook Messenger, which would be 'a beating heart'. It is important to note that Messenger already offers a non-animated heart reaction. The users will get an option to switch to the new reaction by simply pressing and holding down on the regular heart reaction.

The new additions coming to the platform are small features in comparison to the issues that the company is currently facing. It recently announced that the company will be adding anti-misinformation messages to the News Feeds of people sharing articles containing false information related to COVID-19.

With the Pandemic outbreak globally, Facebook has noticed a significant surge across the globe, as people are forced to remain indoors and maintain social distancing. With the significant increase on the platform, the company claimed that the Pandemic has affected it financially because of the decreased digital ad spending.