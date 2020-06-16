Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Facebook, Messenger & Instagram Suffered Outages in Various Parts of the World

Technology IANS| Jun 16, 2020 11:29 AM IST
Facebook, Messenger & Instagram Suffered Outages in Various Parts of the World
Facebook logo. (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

San Francisco, June 16: Facebook, Messenger and Instagram suffered outages in various parts of the world, and Instagram users were not able to post direct messages. According to outage tracking portal DownDetector, Facebook and its family of apps experienced outages late Monday. By 3 am on Tuesday, the services were restored and were working fine. Facebook Refuses to Pay Revenue to Australian Media.

"Facebook messenger is down so I have to switch to messaging my sister on twitter," posted one Twitter user.

"Looks like I'll have to talk to humans again," commented another.

Users reported that both the main Facebook app and Messenger were down. Facebook was yet to comment on the reasons behind the fresh outage. In the first week of April, Facebook and Instagram went down for the PC and desktop users in the UK. On April 2, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for millions of users in North and South America and Europe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 11:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
