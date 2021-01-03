Indian gamers, there is an exciting update about India's replacement to the popular action game PUBG. The FAU-G anthem has been released by Akshay Kumar online, which gives a sneak peek into what the game is about to look like. Ever since the ban of PUBG has come up, there has been a certain excitement about FAU-G, nCore Games creations for the Indian gamers. FAU-G which stands for Fearless and United Guards, is an action game announced back in Septembed. It is very much similar to the popular Chinese game PUBG, which was banned last year. Video of the FAU-G Anthem was shared by Akshay Kumar on his Instagram account this afternoon. He also stated that the game will officially be launched on January 26, India's Republic Day. Naturally, the anticipation about this game is about to rise. A teaser of the game was released in October 2020.

The game was earlier said to release by December 2020 end, however, in tune with its theme of country's guards, it has got a new release date: January 26th, the Republic Day of India. The pre-registrations of the game are open. Akshay Kumar wrote on his Instagram, "FAU-G Anthem. Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border...these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem. Pre-register now". The anthem shows the game set up at Ladakh's LAC at 14,000 feet above the sea level.

Watch The Video of FAU-G Anthem Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The description of the game on Google Play Store reads, "High up on the peaks at India’s northern border, an elite fighting group protects the nation’s pride and sovereignty. It’s a daunting task, for the most courageous: The Fearless and United Guards." It also stresses that this proudly made in India game is a tribute to India's armed heroes. So gamers, what do you think? Are you excited to play the Indian soldier action game?

