The most-awaited moment has finally arrived. The first look of most-talked Indian mobile game based on the heroics of the Indian Army is out! Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar shared the teaser for FAU-G, which stands for Fearless And United- Guards. As an answer to the Chinese banned app, PUBG, the teaser seems quite interesting, and gamers could not agree more. Soon as the first look of FAU-G was released online, on the event of Dussehra, people are going crazy over it. Die-hard gamers so far are impressed with the game’s teaser and are rooting to engage into this amazing adventure in the world of gaming. The best reactions to the FAU-G teaser are the funny memes and jokes that have gone viral online.

A lot has been speculated over the multiplayer game, and it is reported that the first level of the game will be set against the backdrop of Galway Valley. The teaser show a scene of conflict on hilly land, which will presumably present a scene of armed conflict against enemy forces that players will take on the game’s mission. Tweeting the teaser, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G! On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser.”

Watch Video of FAU-G Teaser

Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G! On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser.@nCore_games @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #StartupIndia pic.twitter.com/5lvPBa2Uxz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 25, 2020

Naturally, gamers online are thrilled over the first look and eagerly wait for the action game. Funny memes and jokes are surfaced on social media with netizens, giving a thumbs up to India’s possible replacement of PUBG.

Check Reactions!

Funny Memes Surface Online

Gamers after watching #Faug Teaser : pic.twitter.com/cIv8Mvjb0L — M A S A L U (@YourMasalu) October 25, 2020

Gamers Are Excited!

After Saw #FAUG Teaser Me And my Bois !! Are You Excited ? pic.twitter.com/lYs3Ro8aEc — Himanshu Gupta (@HimmyReviewRoom) October 25, 2020

WhiteHat Jr's Chintu after realizing he can't code for #FAUG now: pic.twitter.com/ai9hCLkQtU — Puffy blinder (@reyaaa41282911) October 25, 2020

PUBG Fans RN!

LOL It's A Teaser!

As per the latest reports, FAU-G is slated to be released within the coming weeks in November, 2020, but no date has yet been confirmed. It is a multiplayer game that will be based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian Security Forces while dealing with enemies on both domestic and foreign threats.

