Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale 2020 is officially live now with hundreds of deals on smartphones, laptops, TVs & other electronics. Interested users who missed out this year's biggest festive season sales, then this is the right time to grab mobiles and other items at a discounted price. Flipkart has partnered with SBI Cards to offer 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 during this sale. To save your time, we have picked some of the best deals that are being offered during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Poco X3:

Poco X3 is listed on Flipkart at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB & 64GB variant. Interested buyers can also get an instant discount worth up to Rs 13,200 via an exchange offer, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credi cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options. Poco X3 comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, a 6,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 732G SoC and 6GB of RAM.

Poco X3 Launched in India at Rs 16,999 (Photo Credits: Poco India)

Apple iPhone XR:

iPhone XR is available at a discounted price of Rs 38,999 for the 64GB storage model. There is also 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards and up to Rs 13,200 via exchange deal. The smartphone gets a 6.1-inch display, powered by A12 Bionic chip, a single 12MP rear camera & a 7MP front shooter.

Apple iPhone XR (Photo Credits: Apple India)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro:

The handset is being offered on Flipkart at Rs 79,999 for the 64GB model whereas the 512GB variant is listed at Rs 1,09,999. Interested buyers can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credi cards, no-cost EMI Rs 12,223 per month, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Asus ROG Phone 3:

The gaming phone is being sold at Rs 44,999 for the 8GB variant. The phone originally costs Rs 55,999. Other offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card and exchange deal of up to Rs 13,200. ROG Phone 3 features a triple rear camera system, a 24MP front camera and comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Launched in India at Rs 49,999 (Photo Credits: Asus India)

In addition to this, devices such as LG Velvet Dual Screen, Apple HomePod, Asus VivoBook, Samsung 55-inch 4K smart TV, MSI GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop are also listed on Flipkart with massive discounts.

