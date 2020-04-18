Flipkart Starts Accepting Mobiles Orders Online Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Delivery To Commence Post April 20

Flipkart - Representational Image (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Flipkart, a leading e-commerce platform has accepting orders for smartphones on its official app and website across India. When the lockdown was imposed in the country, Flipkart limited its orders for selling only essential goods on its platform. As the Indian government approved of selling phones online in India, the company has opened the mobiles category for orders. It is important to note that the mobiles category is open throughout the country, except for West Bengal and Karnataka. Mobiles, TVs, Refrigerators Sales to Begin on E-Commerce Platforms Like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal From April 20.

The company has listed smartphones such as Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Motorola Razr, Poco X2, iQoo 3, and several others. The company has also confirmed the same by posting a banner on its app, confirming of acceptance of smartphone orders. Though the customers can place orders on the platform, the deliveries will commence from April 20, according to the guidelines issued by the government.

Apart from smartphone ordering, Flipkart is also providing other offers on its platform such as complete mobile protection, no-cost EMI, buyback guarantee. It has listed phones from OEMs like Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi are listed online.

Union Home Secretary - Ajay Bhalla recently issued the revised guidelines for the extension lockdown period, which is expected to be lifted from May 4, 2020. As per the new guidelines, several electronic devices such as smartphones, televisions, refrigerators, laptops, and stationery items will be allowed to be sold on online platforms from April 20. The e-commerce sites include Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal, however, the delivery vans will require prior permission from authorities before hitting the roads.