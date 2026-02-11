San Francisco, February 11: The corporate layoff cycle has continued into 2026, with major employers across technology, finance, retail and logistics announcing fresh workforce reductions. Companies including Amazon, Citi and Pinterest have confirmed job cuts in the opening weeks of the year, extending a multi-year restructuring trend driven by cost controls, automation and shifting business priorities. While some reductions are part of previously announced plans, others reflect new organisational realignments as firms adapt to artificial intelligence and evolving market conditions.

According to publicly available WARN filings, more than 100 companies have notified authorities of planned job cuts in 2026. The broader context follows three consecutive years of significant workforce reductions across industries. A recent World Economic Forum survey found that 41 per cent of employers globally expect to reduce headcount over the next five years due to AI adoption, even as demand for AI-related and data-focused roles is projected to grow. Tech Layoffs 2026: Amazon, Meta, TCS, Pinterest and Others Reduce Workforce by Laying Off Thousands of Employees in January.

Amazon Layoffs 2026

Amazon said in January that it is eliminating around 16,000 corporate roles globally. The move follows another round of layoffs in October, when the company cut 14,000 positions. Senior Vice President Beth Galetti described the decision as part of an effort to reduce bureaucracy and streamline internal processes. The latest cuts add to Amazon’s ongoing restructuring strategy aimed at simplifying its organisational structure and improving operational efficiency. The company has framed the reductions as a long-term effort to align teams with evolving business priorities.

Citi Layoffs 2026

Citi confirmed that job reductions will continue this year as part of its previously announced plan to cut 10 per cent of its workforce, or roughly 20,000 roles. The restructuring programme, first detailed in early 2024, is designed to adjust staffing levels, locations and expertise to current business needs. The bank has indicated that the multi-year plan could generate significant cost savings. Workforce reductions are expected to continue through 2026 as part of the broader transformation strategy.

Pinterest Layoffs 2026

Pinterest has announced a global restructuring plan affecting less than 15 per cent of its workforce. The company said the changes are intended to support its AI-focused strategy, including the recruitment of talent with artificial intelligence expertise. The restructuring also includes a reduction in office space as the company adjusts to a more streamlined operating model. Pinterest stated that affected employees will receive separation packages and benefits.

Nike Layoffs 2026

Nike said it plans to eliminate 775 distribution centre jobs across Tennessee and Mississippi. The company cited efforts to streamline operations and increase the use of automation and advanced supply chain technologies. The move forms part of a broader operational shift aimed at improving efficiency across its logistics network.

UPS Layoffs 2026

UPS announced plans to reduce its operational workforce by 30,000 roles in 2026. The company said the reductions will be achieved partly through attrition and voluntary separation programmes. Executives also confirmed that multiple facilities have been identified for closure in the first half of the year as part of network optimisation efforts.

Workday Layoffs 2026

Workday said it will cut around 400 jobs, representing approximately 2 per cent of its workforce. The reductions will primarily affect customer-facing roles that are not directly revenue-generating. The enterprise software company stated that the move will allow it to redirect resources towards priority areas, including strategic growth initiatives. Tech Layoffs 2026: Amazon, Meta Lead New Wave of Job Cuts as AI Automation and Corporate Restructuring Reshape Industry.

Heineken Layoffs 2026

Heineken has announced plans to reduce its global workforce by between 5,000 and 6,000 roles over the next two years. The company said the decision is aimed at improving productivity and lowering operational costs amid challenging market conditions in parts of Europe and the Americas. As 2026 progresses, analysts expect further restructuring announcements as companies continue balancing cost management, automation and long-term growth strategies.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Insider), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 06:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).