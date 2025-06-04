San Francisco, June 4: Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said that artificial intelligence, which some fear would take jobs, can create very "valuable roles". The Demis Hassabis has previously stated that AI can be used to cure all diseases in the future. Google DeepMind CEO has been optimistic about the AI technology and its benefits to the humanity.

Demis Hassabis recently said that the disruption caused by artificial intelligence in various sectors would ultimately lead to a rise in new and highly valuable roles. In the upcoming five to ten years, Hassabis said that AI would "supercharge" tech-oriented individuals who are ready to embrace emerging technology and tools. Microsoft Layoffs Continue: Tech Giant Cuts More 350 Employees in Its Fresh Round of Job Cuts After Letting Go 6,000 Employees Recently as Part of Organisation Changes.

Artificial intelligence has played an indirect role in cutting jobs in the tech sector this year. The tech layoffs in 2025 have affected around 20,000 individuals who were let go due to the restructuring and focus on the future of the companies due to AI. Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis spoke to SXSW London on Monday and highlighted how AI could have a transformative and profound impact on the industry.

Demis Hassabis said, "I think new jobs will appear, new very valuable jobs." during the event. He said that humans would accept the change. He said that the children of today's world would be "AI natives", just like some people were born in the era of the internet and smartphones. He said the students should focus on the STEM disciplines such as mathematics, computer science, physics, etc. Disney Layoffs: Entertainment Giant Cuts Hundreds of Jobs as Part of USD 7.5 Billion Cost-Cutting Plan, Multiple Divisions Affected.

Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis praised artificial intelligence and shared his hopes with the technology for the future of humanity and industries. However, AI has been a key reason for the workforce reduction of many companies. The non-tech industry is also affected by the rise of artificial intelligence. Other experts in the industry have warned that superintelligence and AGI (artificial general intelligence) would take away highly profile jobs with higher intelligence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2025 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).