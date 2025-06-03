Disney has implemented a new round of layoffs affecting hundreds of employees from various roles. The US-based entertainment giant cut hundreds of jobs in TV, Corporate Finance and Film divisions. The Disney layoffs are announced as a part of a cost-cutting measure to impact the global workforce. The majority of the employees affected by the job cuts are of Disney Entertainment Television in Los Angeles. Around four rounds of Disney layoffs have been introduced, aiming to cut USD 7.5 billion in cost, affecting multiple divisions over the past 10 months. The exact number of affected employees in the latest round has not been disclosed. Tech Layoffs in 2025 Affect 62,114 Employees From 137 Companies in Sector, Intel and Microsoft Cut Most Jobs This Year.

Disney Layoffs 4th Round Implemented Affecting Hundreds of Employees

BREAKING: Disney laying off hundreds of employees — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 3, 2025

