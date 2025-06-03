Redmond, June 3: Microsoft has laid off additional hundreds of employees after cutting 6,000 jobs this year. The latest round of Microsoft layoffs affected 350 employees in Redmond city in Washington state. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently said that the layoffs affecting 6,000 employees, about 3% of the workforce, were part of reorganisation and unrelated to the performance. The tech giant has now let go of more employees in the United States for the same reason

According to a report by Moneycontrol, 350 additional employees were laid off in Redmond, according to the filing with Washington state's Employment Security Department. The report highlighted that a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the layoffs and said they differed from the mass job cuts that affected 6,000 individuals. Disney Layoffs: Entertainment Giant Cuts Hundreds of Jobs as Part of USD 7.5 Billion Cost-Cutting Plan, Multiple Divisions Affected.

The spokesperson said that the latest job cuts affected less than 1% of the company's workforce. The report said that the total number of layoffs in Microsoft's home state was around 2,300 after adding the latest count. The spokesperson mentioned that Microsoft was cutting jobs as part of organisational changes necessary to position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace.

The Microsoft spokesperson did not directly mention that artificial intelligence (AI) was involved in the latest workforce reduction decision. Moreover, the report mentioned that Microsoft focused on helping employees use technology for the most "meaningful and important tasks".

Moneycontrol reported that Microsoft's restructuring seemed to remove the layers of management. It said the tech giant was eliminating overlapping roles to increase operational efficiency. The report mentioned that such changes were not new and were part of the evolving needs of business. Tech Layoffs in 2025 Affect 62,114 Employees From 137 Companies in Sector, Intel and Microsoft Cut Most Jobs This Year.

Microsoft has not mentioned which departments or roles were affected by the latest round of layoffs. However, the reorganisation within the company may target more roles in the future as it stays competitive amid a rapidly changing tech landscape.

