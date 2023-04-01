Delhi, April 01: Google has decided to initiate cost cutting measures with the tech giant likely to cut down many of its company-wide perks, including micro kitchens that provide free snacks, laundry services, massages, and company lunches. Along with this, Google will also slow down its hiring process to save costs.

Business Insider reported that Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat, on Friday, sent a memo to Google employees outlining the elimination or reduction of several perks, including some of the company’s micro kitchens that provide employees with free snacks like cereal, espresso, and seltzer water. According to the memo, the company will also no longer allocate funds towards purchasing personal devices like laptops. Google Layoffs: Tech Giant Now Begins Senior Level Job Cuts in China.

Google has at least 1,300 micro-kitchens in its offices around the world providing a host of treats to its staff ranging from dried seaweed, turkey jerky among other varieties. Porat added that the perk adjustments will vary based on office location needs and trends seen in each office space. Also, the company will reduce costs by rescheduling the fitness classes. Google Layoffs: Alphabet Sacks 100 Robot Workers Used To Clean Its Cafeterias.

The fresh reduction in costs comes after the company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, said earlier this year that the company would be cutting Google staff by about 6 per cent, amounting to roughly 12,000 employees, to direct the company’s talent and capital to its highest priorities, including Artificial Intelligence.

