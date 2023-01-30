New Delhi, January 30 : Among the 12,000 workers laid off by Google, an employee who worked as a recruiter said he got sacked by the company in the middle of an interview. Google May Remove Chrome’s Screenshot Editing Feature After Months of Development.

Dan Lanigan Ryan, a recruiter at Google, who spent 1.3 years at the company in Dublin, Ireland, wrote in his LinkedIn post, "Unfortunately, I was laid off from Google along with many thousands of others last Friday".

"I did not expect it to come to such an abrupt end, blocked out of the system in the middle of a call," he added. Recalling the time when he received the job offer from Google, Ryan said, "just over a year ago, I landed a dream job with a dream company. I was walking the dog when my recruiter called to tell me I got the role, and I nearly choked the poor pooch I was celebrating so much". OnePlus 11R 5G India Launch Date and Processor Confirmed; Check Out Specs, Features and Other Details Here.

In his LinkedIn post, he further mentioned that his contract at the company was just extended for one more year, and there was also talk of a pay rise, but he has been "caught off guard".

Ryan concluded his post by saying, "I am #opentowork and look forward to taking everything I've learned and achieved and bringing it to my next position, wherever that might be".

