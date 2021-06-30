New Delhi: Google on Tuesday said it is rolling out new features for Google Messages to automatically sort messages into categories, along with auto-deleting one-time passwords (OTPs). The new experience uses machine learning technology to automatically sort your messages into categories, including personal, transactions, OTPs and offers to help you easily find the messages that matter most the moment you need them. Google Messages Rolls Out New Pinch To Zoom Option To Change Font Size in Android.

"We've heard from many users in India that they receive a lot of different types of messages, from friends and family and businesses sending promotions, receipts, order confirmations and more," the company said in a statement. "With so many incoming texts vying for your attention, it can be difficult to separate the important ones from everything else. To help you easily manage your messages, today we have two new updates to the Messages app to share," it added.

"All of this happens safely on your device so your conversations stay in the app and you can access your categorized messages offline," the company said. "We'll start to roll them out over the coming weeks in English on Android phones in India running Android 8 and newer," the company said.

Bank transactions and bills will be filtered into the transactions tab, while conversations with saved numbers can be easily located in the personal tab. The company is providing the option to automatically delete your one-time passwords (OTPs) 24-hours after they're received. To enable it, just tap continue when you see the suggestion prompt to confirm your selection. These features are optional and can be managed in settings.

