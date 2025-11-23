New Delhi, November 23: WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will let users to add custom tags in group chats. These personalised labels will help to identify each member’s role, and it is said to be easier for everyone in the group to understand responsibilities and functions. Users can use the tags to highlight professional roles, hobbies, or specific tasks to add clarity to group interactions.

WhatsApp is said to be rolling out the custom tag feature in group chats for some beta users on Android. As per a report of WABetaInfo, the feature is part of the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.35.6, which is available on the Google Play Store. Users can reportedly create a tag directly from the group info screen by selecting their name and adding a personalised label, which is visible within that specific group. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run Platform Rolling Out ‘About This Account’ Feature Globally To Show Country or Region of Users.

WhatsApp Custom Tag Feature

By assigning a role-specific tag, members can indicate who to approach for certain tasks or topics. Each member will have control over their own tag and will be able to choose a label that represents their role. The feature will allow members to show their expertise, interests, or responsibilities without the need of any input from group administrators.

When setting up a new WhatsApp group, members are encouraged to add a tag that describes their role from the beginning. For existing groups, users can add or update their tag by going to the chat info screen and selecting their name from the member list. The interface will let users to enter a tag representing their role. Tags will be visible to all group members and it can be up to 30 characters and cannot include special characters, checkmarks, or links. ‘Misleading’: Google Denies Claims of Using Gmail Data To Train Gemini AI Model, Says ‘We Are Always Transparent’ About Policy Changes.

Tags are specific to each group, ensuring that the context remains relevant. Each group member can update their tag at any time. Tags will appear in message bubbles, so everyone in the chat can quickly see each participant’s role while reading messages. They are also said to be visible in the group participants list. WhatsApp is gradually rolling out the feature to monitor performance, maintain stability, and resolve any issues before making it available to all users.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2025 06:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).