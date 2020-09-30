Google will officially launch the Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a 5G smartphones today at its 'Launch Night In Event'. The tech giant could also launch a new Chromecast & the latest smart speaker during the event. The upcoming Chromecast is rumoured to be called 'Chromecast with Google TV' & is expected to come with new upgrades. The online launch event will commence at 11 am PT (11.30 pm IST) & will be streamed via Google's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the online broadcast of Google's event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Launching Today; Watch LIVE Streaming of Google's 'Launch Night In' Event.

Google Pixel 4a 5G was announced during the Pixel 4a global launch. The handset is likely to feature a 6.2-inch OLED punch-hole display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels.

Google Pixel 4a Launch (Photo Credits: Ishan Agarwal)

Tune in from 🏡 or on the go 📱 Either way, see you on September 30th at https://t.co/E75uqzpThV #LaunchNightIn pic.twitter.com/ON9rtJo5qQ — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) September 28, 2020

For optics, the device is expected to feature a dual rear camera module with a 12.2MP OIS snapper & a 16MP wide-angle lens. At the front, there could be an 8MP shooter with Sony IMX355 sensor. The smartphone is likely to be fuelled by a 3,885mAh battery with 18W fast charging facility.

Google Pixel 4a 5G (Photo Credits: Evleaks)

On the other hand, Pixel 5 phone could carry similar camera specifications as of Pixel 4a 5G. In terms of display, Pixel 5 is speculated to come with a 6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels & a 90Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Launching Today (Photo Credits: Evleaks)

The device might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC coupled with 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The Pixel 5 smartphone could come packed with a 4,080mAh battery with 18W Qi wireless & 5W reverse wireless charging. Both Pixel 4a 5G & Pixel 5 handsets are expected to run on Android 11 operating system.

Google Pixel Render Image (Photo Credits: PriceBaba)

Talking about new Chromecast, it is likely to come with full-fledged apps, dedicated Netflix & YouTube buttons, a D-Pad, navigation controls & a Google Assistant button. Google's new Chromecast is rumoured to be powered by Amolgic S905X2 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM.