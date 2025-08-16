Mumbai, August 16: Google Play Store lets you explore millions of applications for different purposes. It is a digital distribution service that offers access to wide range of apps, games, music, movies, books, and other digital content. Google Play is available across 190 countries, and the platform provides apps that belong to multiple categories, such as camera, shopping, business, photography, entertainment and more. Android users have access to an estimated 3 million apps on the Google Play Store, most of which are free.

Google Play Store divides the most downloaded apps into two sections: Top Free and Top Paid. Today, we will find out the apps with the most downloads in our Google Play Store Top Free Apps List, which will cover the apps belonging to the Top Free category. This week, Android users downloaded Crafto, ChatGPT, Kuku TV, Seekho, and mAst Lite Video Editor & Maker the most. What Is Fake CAPTCHA Scam? Learn How Cybercriminals Target Users With New Method To Steal Valuable Information; Know How To Avoid Such Scams.

Crafto

Crafto is a popular application that provides ready-made quote designs and customisation options. It is designed by Kutumb App and lets users share good morning and good night messages, quotes from famous people, and festive messages. It also edits greetings with their names and photos. Crafto boosts creativity and also offers faster customisation. It can help send messages faster and save time when editing messages. It is the number one app in the 'top free art and design' category and number two in the Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. It has a 4.8-star rating, more than 5 crore downloads and 5.88 lakh reviews on Google Play.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT has become a widely used AI tool due to its simple interface, AI-powered results and other services. OpenAI has recently released GPT-5 and offered it for free with some user limits. It is the second most downloaded app in the Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. ChatGPT offers online search, voice option, image generation, detailed information, translation and many other services. It has a 4.5-star rating, over 50 crore total downloads and 2.39 crore reviews.

Kuku TV

Kuku TV has made significant progress in pioneering the vertical entertainment segment since its launch. It offers Reel shows, Movies, and other video content in vertical formation, meaning users do not have to tilt their mobile screen to view the whole show in a certain aspect ratio. There are HD shows, dramas, movies, and other video content to explore on KuKu TV. It has over 50 crore downloads, 4.5-star ratings, and 2.47 crore reviews. It is the third app in the Google Play Store Top Free Apps List.

Seekho

Seekho is a popular edutainment application that offers thousands of courses on various topics to users. It has over 10,000 video courses available in more than 10 categories, including business, money, etc. Seekho courses are curated by more than 250 Seekho Gurus, and most of them are available in Hindi. It has over 10 crore Android user downloads, 9.32 reviews, and a 4.5-star rating. ChatGPT To Show Ads? Know About OpenAI’s Future Plans, Discontinuation of Older Models and Integration of Advertisements in Its AI Chatbot.

mAst Lite Video Editor & Maker

The new and fifth entrant in the Top Free Google Play Apps list is "mAst Lite Video Editor & Maker". It is an improved version of the original mAst app, which has a lighter design and faster execution of the tasks. mAst Lite Video Editor & Maker allows users to create catchy music videos within seconds. It has trendy templates, AI effects and simple editing features. According to Google Play Store, it has a 4.0-star rating overall, 26,300 reviews by users and one crore downloads so far.

