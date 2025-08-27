Mumbai, August 27: On Tuesday, August 26, Google CEO Sundar Pichai's post on X (formerly Twitter) sparked curiosity among people when he shared a cryptic string of banana emojis. Pichai's post led to speculation about Google's rumoured Nano Banana AI tool for image editing. So what is Nano Banana? Well, Nano Banana is Google's latest preview AI for image editing. According to nano-banana.org, Nano Banana allows people to inpaint, outpaint and replace background. "With mask-free, text-guided edits, it streamlines product photography and creative workflows," a note read.

In a post on X, Google said that their new native image generation and editing tool, "Nano Banana", is state-of-the-art and ranked number one in the world. The tech giant also said they are rolling out the AI image editing tool for free. Notably, Nano Banana is a new image editing model from Google DeepMind. Google said that the Nano Banana model has been integrated into the Gemini app. The image editing model allows users to give a photo to Gemini and share prompts with the app to add a unique touch. Why Did Sundar Pichai Post Banana Emojis on X? Is It Linked to Google’s Rumoured Nano Banana AI Tool for Image Editing?

"Gemini lets you combine photos to put yourself in a picture with your pet, change the background of a room to preview new wallpaper or place yourself anywhere in the world you can imagine — all while keeping you, you," Google said.

Features of Nano Banana - Google's New AI Image Editing Tool

The new AI image editing tool in Google's Gemini app brings vision to life with advanced editing capabilities. The new AI image editing upgrade offers four unique features to users. According to Google's official blog, Nano Banana aims to "particular focus on maintaining a character's likeness from one image to the next." Scroll below to check out the features of Nano Banana.

Change Costume or Location

Google's new AI image editing tool in Gemini, Nano Banana, allows users to upload photos and use different costumes or locations while maintaining the same look. "Try putting yourself in different outfits or professions, or even see how you’d appear in another decade — all while still looking like you," Google said.

Blend Multiple Photos

The new image editing model in Gemini allows users to upload multiple photos and "lend them together for a brand-new scene." For example, Google said one can share one's photo and another of their dog to create a perfect portrait of the two of them on the basketball court. In simple terms, Nano Banana will combine two photos and deliver a single result in the form of a new image.

Allows Multiple Edits

Google's native image generation and editing tool allows users to continue editing the AI-generated images that Gemini makes. This means, one enters one prompt in the new image editing tool and then take the result and further it with another new prompt. "Take an empty room, paint the walls, then add a bookshelf, some furniture or a coffee table," the Google blog example stated.

Mix Designs

Google's Nano Banana tool will allow users to apply the style of one image to an object in another. For example, a user can take the colour and texture of flower petals and apply them to a pair of rainboots or even design a dress using the pattern from a butterfly's wings. Google Will Require Developer Verification for All Apps To Install on Certified Android Devices From September 2026.

How To Use Gemini's New AI Image Editing Tool

The new AI image editing tool is free for both paid and unpaid users. One needs to head over to Google's Gemini and start using Nano Banana by sharing prompts to create an image-to-image or a new image from text to photo. The latest image editing model is simple and easy to understand. "You’ve got the tools. Now go bananas," Google said while encouraging people worldwide to use Nana Banana.

It must be noted that the new AI image editing tool in Google Gemini is available for both pay-for and free-use users globally. Google also said that all images created or edited in the Gemini app will include a visible watermark and an invisible SynthID digital watermark to show they are AI-generated.

