Google, the global search engine has turned 23 today. To celebrate the same, it has set up a special doodle on its homepage which features a two-tiered cake that has '23' written on it and the letter 'L' as a birthday candle. The word 'Google' is covered in colourful chocolate frosting and sprinkles. After a couple of seconds, the bottom tier of the cake turns into a cartoon face and an arm comes out of it to lift the top tier. Google Pixel 6 Pro Hands-On Video Leaked Online Ahead of Its Debut: Report.

Google 23rd Birthday (Photo Credits: File Image)

Google was founded on September 4, 1998, by Larry Page and Sergey Brin while they were PhD students at Stanford University in California. For the first seven years, the company saw its birth anniversary on September 4.

Two computer science students just so happened to build a search engine in their dorm rooms in 1998. Today, we’re blowing out 23 candles in our room 🤭🎂 #GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/xYSdpCl9vV — Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 26, 2021

But, it decided to shift the celebrations to September 27 as the date coincided with the announcement of the record number of pages that the search engine was indexing.

Google officially went public in 2004 and was re-organised as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alphabet in 2015. To date, the search engine enables searches in more than 150 languages around the globe. In several parts of the world, Google is also reportedly offering special deals from Google Store which includes a promotional discount to be used when the Pixel 6 launches, likely next month.

