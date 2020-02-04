Hanuman Chalisa and Baby Shark Top Indians' Playlist on Alexa, Smart Speaker Gets Marriage Proposals Every Two Minutes: Report

Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Bangalore, February 4: There has been an increase in the number of Indians who are turning to Alexa to answer their questions for everything from entertainment to information. According to a Times of India report, Indian customers are interacting with Alexa more than 10 million times each week, which is much higher than US and UK users. Every minute, an Indian professes love for the virtual assistant. And every two minutes someone proposes marriage to it.

According to a data compiled for 2019, Indians are asking Alexa to play Hanuman Chalisa more than four times every minute and Baby Shark was played three times per minute. The report further mentions that other than music or sports updates, the smart speaker is also asked to make animal noises 10 times a minute. Amazon Alexa Echo Dot Tells UK Woman To 'Stab Yourself' When Asked About Cardiac Cycle of Heart, Watch Shocking Video.

The smart speaker answers at least 50 factual questions every minute, from the speed of light to why water is wet and blue. Another interesting thing which Indians use Alexa for is to locate their misplaced mobile phones every day, more than 500 customers use Alexa for this purpose every day.