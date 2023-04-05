New Delhi, April 5 : Apple has officially announced about the very first Apple Store opening soon in India. The Cupertino based tech behemoth has released a teaser image saying “Hello Mumbai. We are getting ready to welcome you aboard our first store in India…”

Apart from the teaser with the caption, Apple has also revealed an image of the barricade of the soon to open Apple retail store in India. Here’s all the details. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Flagship Smartphone Globally Launched With Punchy Specs; From Price to Features, Here’s All You Need To Know.

First Apple Store Ready To Open In India - Details:

The upcoming Apple retail store in India will be named Apple BKC and will be be located in the country’s financial capital Mumbai. The Apple BKC store will be situated in the Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Drive Mall, in Bandra Kurla Complex, in Mumbai city. vivo X Flip Foldable Phone’s Live Image Leaked Out Revealing Design Ahead of Imminent Market Launch; Check Out Expected Specs and Feature Details.

The soon to open Apple BKC store will be welcoming people with Apple greeting style “Hello Mumbai". The iPhone and Mac maker has even created a special playlist on Apple Music to commemorate the opening of its very first retail store in India. It is indeed a feat for Apple, as the opening of the official Apple retain store in the country has been stalling for years with lengthy negotiations with the government. While the tech giant is yet to announce the store inauguration date, it is expected to happen within this month.

Here's The External Look At The Upcoming Apple Store In India:

Here it is! The first glimpse of India's first official @Apple store. It might open this month in BKC, Mumbai. This barricade is inspired by Mumbai's unique Kaali Peeli taxi art that lines up the roof of every car. pic.twitter.com/ZdJecuWsaq — Ershad Kaleebullah (@r3dash) April 5, 2023

The Apple store in Mumbai will offer a range of products as well as services, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods, Apple TVs and HomePods. In the retail store, the customers will also be able to get access to the company's trade-in program.

The opening of its retail stores in India is part of Apple’s big plans to really expand its presence in the country from manufacturing to direct sales. This is given the fact that India has emerged as a crucial market for Apple, as more middle-class buyers have started preferring the iPhones over innumerable other brands, ensuring skyrocketing sales for Apple.

As per the reports, Apple is planning to open its next retail store in New Delhi. However, details are scarce about it and so are the details regarding the number of Apple retail stores that we may expect in the country.

