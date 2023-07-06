Mumbai, July 6: The Honor X50 has made its debut in the Chinese market. It comes with features like an in-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C Audio, and an IP53 rating (Dust and Splash resistant) build. It sports a 6.78-inch OLED 120Hz curved display with 1.5K (2652 x 1200 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, a 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, hardware-level dimming, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 10-bit 10.7 billion colours HDR 10, 1200nit peak brightness, and 1000Hz instant touch sampling rate. Realme Narzo 60 With 90Hz AMOLED Display Launched in India: Check Price, Specs, and Other Features.

Honor X50 Specifications

The new smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage. It runs Android 13 OS with Magic UI 7.1.1. The 5800mAh battery comes with 35W fast charging support.

For photos and videos, the Honor X50 sports a 108MP rear camera with a Samsung HM6 sensor. It is paired with a 2MP secondary camera. It supports millisecond-level capture, high dynamic light and shadow, and 3x lossless zoom. For selfies, the new handset features an 8MP front camera.

Connectivity options on the Dual SIM (nano + nano) device include 5G (SA/ NSA), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C.

Honor X50 Price

The Honor X50 comes with a starting price of 1399 yuan (approx Rs 15,895) for an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in four colour options - Sunny after the Rain, Elegant Black, Brown Blue and Burning Orange. ales start in China on July 14th.

