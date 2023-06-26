New Delhi, Jun 26: Honor is all set to launch a new X-seres smartphone. It will be launched in China on July 5.

The company has released a new teaser for the upcoming handset. It offers a good look at its design and highlights the "Matrix AI Vision Camera". Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 India Launch Officially Confirmed; Checkout Specifications Details.

Honor X50 Specifications

As per recent leaks and teaser, the Honor X50 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset with up to 16 GB RAM, and up to 512 GB storage. It will be backed by a 5,700mAh battery and come with a 35W charger.

The upcoming handset will feature a 108-megapixel primary camera (1/1.67 sensor size, f/1.75 aperture). The round camera island will also feature a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an LED flash. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Reportedly To Cost Lesser Than Its Predecessor; Here Are the Reasons Why.

The Honor X50 will feature a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution (2652 x 1200 pixels). Additional features will include Magic UI-based Android 13, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and an 8-megapixel front camera.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2023 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).