Mumbai, July 6: Realme has finally launched the Narzo 60 in India. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, a Bottom-ported UltraBoom Speaker, and a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display comes with an FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1000Hz instant touch sampling rate, up to 1000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3 India launch today: How to watch livestream, what to expect.

Realme Narzo 60 Specifications

The new smartphone is powered by an Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable via micro SD card).

On the back, the Realme Narzo 60 sports a 64MP rear camera (f/1.79 aperture). It is paired with a 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture) and a LED flash. For selfies and video calling, the new handset features a 16MP front-facing camera.

The Realme Narzo 60 runs Android 13 OS with realme UI 4.0. Connectivity options include 5G (SA/ NSA), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Dual SIM smartphone comes in Cosmic Black and Mars Orange colour options. Galaxy Z Fold 5: Samsung Upcoming Smartphone May Not Come With Rumoured Dust Resistance Feature.

Realme Narzo 60 Price

The Realme Narzo 60 is priced in India at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model comes at Rs 19,999. The new handset will be available from July 15 via Amazon.in and realme.com.

