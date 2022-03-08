It is the most watched channel by Brandon Chin, having loads of information on NFTs.

NFTs have emerged as the hottest thing ever to happen in the crypto space. While NFTs are still relatively new for many, they’re drawing a huge amount of attention and collectors are willing to pay any sum to get hold of their favorite NFTs. There are a lot of things which need to be understood before stepping into this zone and to attend to this Brandon Chin has opened his YouTube channel Bentoboi, which covers anything and everything about NFTs that one should know about. According to the expert views of Brandon on Bentoboi, the time is right to buy NFTs when they're just taking off the ground, and that means securing a place on the whitelist. So what's the best way to choose the best upcoming NFT projects? Though it looks tough, certain points can help you gain better understanding and help you shortlist the ones that are the best.

In one of the explanatory videos on Bentoboi the job of choosing the right NFT project is eased as it gives a detailed explanation of what one should look out for while looking for the best. By investing in the right NFT project, knowing what you want from top NFTs, you can be prepared for anything that comes your way. Several factors can play a role in your decision to invest in new NFT projects, which include the community behind the new NFT projects, that might be on popular platforms like Discord, Twitter, Instagram, or any another social media platform, the roadmap that showcases the project's potential, the founders behind the project which might include notes personalities like artists, celebrities or tech gurus, availability of the project on popular platforms like Solanart or OpenSea and the amount you are ready to shell out.

According to Brandon, some upcoming NFT projects may also feature physical as well as digital assets, which can help you decide whether to jump in or not. These might include physical copies of digital art or memberships, or even access to special features in gaming worlds and much more, which can also be considered while deciding the best for you to invest in.