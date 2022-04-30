The Chinese technology giant Huawei has launched another foldable smartphone in the home market. Dubbed as Huawei Mate Xs 2, the folding smartphone comes as successor to the Huawei Mate Xs that was introduced a couple of years ago. Unlike any other foldable phones available in the markets, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 comes with an outward foldable design. However, the device looks similar to its predecessor.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 Foldable Smartphone (Photo Credits: Huawei)

When unfolded, the screen of the Mate Xs 2 measures 7.8-inch while folding the device stands at 6.5-inch. The display is an OLED panel with a resolution of 2480x2200 pixels when expanded. The screen has a resolution of 2480x1176 pixels when folded.

It draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G chipset paired with the Adreno 660 GPU. The foldable phone comes with an 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB storage. The brand also introduced a Collector’s edition which packs 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Additionally, the internal memory can be expanded by up to 256GB with Huawei’s Nano Memory Card. It runs on HarmonyOS 2 out of the box.

For photos and videos, there's a triple rear camera unit which consists of a 50MP primary lens. The remaining two sensors are a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. The front camera is a 10.7-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper for selfies and video calls.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 Foldable Smartphone (Photo Credits: Huawei)

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 is equipped with a 4600mAh battery with 66W fast charging technology. The Collector’s edition, on the other hand, gets a slightly bigger 4880mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The Mate Xs 2 supports M-Pen 2s Stylus which comes with an 82mAh battery capable of writing for 10 hours.

The foldable smartphone has been introduced in three storage configurations - 8GB + 256GB, 8GB + 512GB and 12GB + 512GB. While the base 8GB + 256GB is priced at CNY 9,999 (around $1,510), the mid-variant retails at CNY 11,499 ($1,740). The top-end model costs CNY 12,999 ($1,965). Moreover, the Huawei M-Pen 2s Stylus has been priced at CNY 599 ($90).

