OnePlus has officially announced that it will expand its Nord 6 series in India with the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 6 and the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite. Scheduled for debut on May 7 at 12:00 PM IST, the new handsets are positioned as affordable alternatives to the flagship Nord 6, targeting the mid-range and budget segments. The company has revealed that the series will feature high-capacity batteries up to 8,000mAh and gaming-centric displays, with availability confirmed via Amazon and the official OnePlus India store.

The upcoming launch signals OnePlus’s strategy to broaden its portfolio by offering premium features, such as advanced ingress protection and high-refresh-rate screens, at lower price points. Following a teaser on the company's official social media channels, dedicated microsites have gone live, highlighting a shift toward extreme battery endurance and competitive gaming performance in the sub-flagship category. Tecno Pop X 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features..

OnePlus Nord CE 6: Performance and Hardware Integration

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, a processor designed for efficient mid-range performance and moderate gaming. The device will support 144 FPS gaming and a 3,200Hz touch sampling rate, aimed at reducing input latency for mobile gamers. To complement this, the handset features a 1.5K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits of peak brightness, and 3,840Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye strain.

In a notable departure from previous designs, the Nord CE 6 adopts a minimalist camera aesthetic with a textured finish on the camera island. The smartphone will be available in black, white, and light blue. Furthermore, OnePlus is introducing flagship-grade durability to the series, with the Nord CE 6 receiving IP66, IP68, and IP69K ratings for comprehensive dust and water resistance.

The most significant highlight of the OnePlus Nord CE 6 is its 8,000mAh battery. According to official claims, this high-capacity cell can support up to 10 hours of continuous gameplay in titles like BGMI and up to 30 hours of YouTube video playback. This is one of the largest batteries seen in a mainstream smartphone to date, intended to provide more than a full day of heavy usage.

To leverage this capacity, OnePlus has included 27W reverse charging support. This feature allows the Nord CE 6 to function as a portable power bank, enabling users to charge other devices via a wired connection. This utility is expected to appeal to power users and travellers who require multi-day battery reliability.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Battery and Display Details

The more affordable OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite will also focus on battery longevity, housing a 7,000mAh battery that the company claims can provide up to two days of power. Under the hood, the Lite variant will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, which is optimized for daily tasks and efficiency. Despite its lower pricing, the Lite model will retain a 144Hz display, maintaining the series’ focus on smooth visual performance.

Aesthetically, the Nord CE 6 Lite differs from its sibling, utilizing a vertical camera island reminiscent of the previous Nord 5 series. It will be launched in black and light green colour options. While it sits at the bottom of the Nord 6 hierarchy, its large battery and high-refresh-rate screen are positioned to compete strongly in the budget segment against established rivals.

OnePlus Nord CE 6, CE 6 Lite Release in India

With the May 7 launch, OnePlus aims to capture a larger share of the Indian market by covering multiple price brackets simultaneously. The "Core Edition" (CE) models have historically been high-volume drivers for the brand in Bharat, and the inclusion of high-end specs like 1.5K displays and extreme battery life suggests a move to outpace competitors in the value-for-money segment. iPhone 18 Pro Max Cherry Colour Variant Launch in 2026; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Prospective buyers can subscribe for updates through the Amazon microsite. As the launch date approaches, further details regarding the camera sensors and regional pricing are expected to be unveiled.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).