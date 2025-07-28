New Delhi, July 28: Meta is rolling out new safety measures on Instagram, to protect teens and children featured on the platform. The development is said to focus on accounts handled by adults that highlight children’s content. Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta said, "we’re announcing a range of updates to bolster these efforts, and we’re sharing new data on the impact of our latest safety tools."

In a blog post, Meta stated that it aims to protect young users from direct and indirect risks. The company highlighted its approach, which includes features in Teen Accounts to ensure age-appropriate experiences and limit interactions from unwanted contact, along with advanced tools to detect and remove exploitative content. Grok App Hits Over 50 Million Downloads on Android Store, Gets New iOS Update With Companion Notifications.

Instagram New Safety Features

Meta is enhancing safety for young users by adding new protections to Teen Accounts on Instagram. One of the updates focuses on direct messages (DMs), where teens will now get clearer information about who they're chatting with. New chats will display the account's join date at the top to identify any suspicious profiles. Teens will also see options to block accounts and access safety tips to avoid potential scams or harmful interactions.

Meta is also strengthening its protection for young users on Instagram by rolling out additional features to Teen Accounts. The update brings a new combined block and report option in Instagram DMs for allowing users to take both actions at once. Meta said, "this new combined option will make this process easier, and help make sure potentially violating accounts are reported to us, so we can review and take action." Perplexity AI Usage in India Growing Rapidly: CEO Aravind Srinivas Says ‘Search Has Changed Forever’.

Meta is also taking further steps to protect children featured in adult-run Instagram accounts. As per the company, “We’re also strengthening our protections for accounts run by adults that primarily feature children and these changes will roll out in the coming months.” It will include activating stricter message controls and turning on filters for "offensive comments." A notification will also prompt users at the top of the Instagram Feed to review their privacy settings.

