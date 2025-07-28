Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 28, 2025, and highlighted the growing popularity of the platform in India. He highlighted the growth in user numbers in India as rapidly increasing and described it with a fire emoji. Srinivas expressed his excitement about the country's adoption of Perplexity AI. Srinivas said, “Keep it coming! Excited to keep improving the product and serve more people’s daily questions. The adoption is clear proof that search has changed forever.” The company seems to be focusing on expanding its user base by providing improved AI-powered answers, and India can be seen as an emerging market for its growth. Grok New iOS Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Releases New Grok iOS Update With Companion Notifications Feature, Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements.

Aravind Srinivas CEO Says Perplexity Usage in India Is Growing Rapidly

Perplexity usage in India growing like 🔥 Keep it coming! Excited to keep improving the product and serve more people’s daily questions. The adoption is clear proof that search has changed forever. — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) July 28, 2025

