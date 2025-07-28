Elon Musk-run xAI chatbot Grok continues to grow in popularity. The Grok app has now crossed over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The Grok’s Android app version holds a 4.8-star rating, backed by nearly 9,80,000 user reviews. Grok is steadily gaining a large user base around the world. A new update of the Grok app is now live on iOS. The latest version, v1.1.27, brings support for Companion notifications, along with several bug fixes and performance improvements. Users are encouraged to update to the latest version of the Grok app to experience a seamless user experience. Perplexity AI Usage in India Growing Rapidly: CEO Aravind Srinivas Says ‘Search Has Changed Forever’.

Grok App Status on Android Store

Grok App on Android Store 📱 Rating - 4.8 🌟 Reviews - 980K Downloads - 50 million+ pic.twitter.com/PeFmwjzL4w — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 28, 2025

Grok App New Update Now Available on iOS

BREAKING: A new update for the Grok app is now available on iOS. It now supports Companion notifications, along with bug fixes and performance improvements. Update your app to v1.1.27 now! pic.twitter.com/XPAWE1zDT0 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 28, 2025

