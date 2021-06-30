Facebook-owned Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow all users to share links in their stories. It is important to note that this feature will no longer require users to have 10K followers or get verified on the social media platform. As per a report by 'The Verge', the Facebook-owned platform is testing this feature on iOS and a small group of testers have access to it. Instagram Introduces TikTok-Like ‘Remix’ Feature on Reels, Here’s How It Works.

Instagram Story Link Feature (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the help of this feature, users will be able to drag and drop a link which will be in form of a sticker. This new feature will be different from how links are shared currently. Viewers who see the stories will be able to access the link by tapping on the sticker. Presently, Instagram users with 10K followers only have the access to attach a link as a swipe up option in their stories.

This testing is reportedly done by the company to monitor what kind of links are being shared by the users. It will also help to ensure that no fraud or malicious links are shared. As mentioned earlier, this feature is currently in the testing phase and there is no information about its release date. However, we expect Instagram to soon roll out this feature.

