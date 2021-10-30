Have you ever wondered which is the best app which would give you accurate projected figures for your Mutual Fund investments? Read on to know.

Which is the Best Mutual Fund investment App in India?

When it comes to using apps that specializes in Mutual Funds many are confused as to which one is the best and apart from that there is quite discomfort amongst people when it comes to using these apps. Presently, there are numerous apps available in the market that help you invest in mutual funds. With the growth of digitization, apps have become a more easier way to invest and track your finances without physically attending to them. But, at the same time, selecting the right mutual fund app is all the more important, as it helps you manage your Mutual Fund investments with ease.

We have tried to throw light on this topic by shortlisting one of the best mutual fund app from the current lot, which is quite easy to operate as its user interface is clean and uncomplicated. After going through the pros and cons of various mutual fund investment apps available in the market, we zeroed upon the ETMONEY app, which we found to be way ahead of others when it comes to Mutual Fund investments.

Why ETMONEY App is a Better Option Than Most Available in the Indian Market?

ETMONEY is without any second thoughts, one of the best mutual fund apps in India for making direct investments in mutual funds. This app owing to its robust framework offers accurate insights into your Mutual Fund investments, making it easy even for novices who are new to the markets. The ease of navigation, backed by its technologically advanced automated backend, makes it one of the most preferred mutual fund apps.

One of the prominent features of the ETMONEY app is that it suggests accurate investment strategies to users according to their financial goals, which makes it quite preferable for those who are not well acquainted with the workings of Mutual Funds.

What Features Make ETMONEY App Stand Out From Other Mutual Fund Apps?

There are a host of impressive features that are associated with this app, which makes it a preferable proposition. Here we have listed a few of its features which are quite attractive:

- There are no account opening charges.

- Helps you shortlist and invest in the best performing mutual funds.

- UPI payment option available for most banks.

- Offers the best investment strategies that help your finances grow and also suggests tax-saving solutions that help in saving on annual taxes.

- Helps you track and manage your expenses.

Conclusion:

There's no better option than the ETMONEY: Mutual Fund app, which has a host of advantages that fits well into your Mutual Funds investment scheme of things.