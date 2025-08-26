San Francisco, August 26: WhatsApp has started developing a new feature for beta users on Android, bringing improvements while forwarding messages to others. The new feature called "forward interface with checkboxes" has been rolled out to select users on the Android beta version 2.25.24.8. It offers new functionality to the existing forwarding message option to WhatsApp. It will get a wider release soon for all the end-users.

WhatsApp recently introduced 'filter chat lists' for iOS beta users, allowing users to filter the unread, favourite and group chats. Now, WhatsApp users can use the checkboxes to confirm the recipient before sending the message. The checkboxes allow them to verify if they are sending to the right recipient. Samsung One UI 8 Update: Release Date, Time, Key Features and List of Supported Smartphones.

WhatsApp 'Forward Interface With Checkboxes'

Meta-owned instant messaging platform has started rolling out this feature to let users select Meta AI alongside the group and chat recipients. By selecting Meta AI, users can share a message with the artificial intelligence directly and then begin interaction, according to a report by WABetaInfo. Not only this, but WhatsApp users can also provide context before they share their message with the AI chatbot, making the overall process easier.

The report mentioned that WhatsApp was experimenting with different types of checkboxes. It said that the first would focus on the round checkboxes and the other would have square ones. WhatsApp will reportedly include the round-shaped checkboxes following each contact or group, and tapping it would indicate selection and have a similar design aligning with circular UI design. The square-shaped checkboxes would be large and have a sharper look. Depending on the choice, the beta users can pick any option. Comet Plus Coming Soon: Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas Announces Introducing a New Browser Equivalent to Apple News+ for AIs.

Since these two are experimental, the report said that the final version would come with only one option. WhatsApp aims to introduce checkboxes to help users avoid hesitation when forwarding messages to others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2025 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).