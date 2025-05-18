Cupertino, May 18: Apple's next iPhone 17 series will reportedly launch in the second week of September 2025. It is rumoured that Apple will replace its "Plus" series with a new "Air" series, which will make a significant change. iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch alongside iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. All of these smartphones will launch in India and the global market this year, offering better specifications, features and design upgrades than the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max may be the highlights of the Apple launch event in September. Ahead of the launch, Apple is expected to showcase its upcoming iOS 19 with Apple Intelligence features during the WWDC25 event from June 9, 2025, to June 13, 2025. During the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, the tech giant is also expected to announce other upgrades.

iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max - Camera, Display, Prices

iPhone 17 Air is expected to have a slim design with a thickness of 5.5mm to 6.25mm. Therefore, it may have a smaller battery compared to the other models. However, Apple may reportedly include a silicon-anode battery tech that may offer more power and runtime. When it comes to price, the iPhone 17 Air could cost INR 99,900. It may have a 24MP front camera and a 48MP rear camera and run on an A19 chipset. It will likely have a 6.7-inch display.

iPhone 17 Pro Max, on the other hand, could come with a 48MP triple rear camera setup, including a 24MP selfie camera, and run on an A19 Pro chipset. It will have a new rectangular bump design on the rear camera placement with round-shaped edges. The Pro Max variant may have the largest battery and display (6.9-inch) compared to all other models and offer better performance as well. The iPhone 17 Pro Max price could be around INR 1,64,900.

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 - Camera, Display, Prices

Apple still has two more devices to launch in September—iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro. The Pro variant will have a similar design to the iPhone 17 Pro Max but a smaller 6.3-inch screen. The smartphone may come with a 48MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto camera on the rear and a 24MP front-facing camera. It will run on the A19 Pro chipset and likely be launched in India at INR 1,25,900.

The iPhone 17 base variant could have a dual camera setup on the rear, including a 48MP main and 12MP ultrawide. It may also have a 12MP selfie camera. The iPhone 17 price in India could start from INR 89,900, and it may include an A19 chipset and a 6.3-inch screen.

