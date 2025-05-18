Mumbai, May 18: OnePlus 13s launch date in India is yet to be announced after the company confirmed its arrival. The upcoming OnePlus 13s will be a compact smartphone with flagship-level specifications and features. The device may be launched in three colours - Pastel Green, Soft Green and Black. From the revealed teaser image, the OnePlus 13s will have a slightly different design compared to the other models in the OnePlus 13 series.

OnePlus 13s 5G will come with a dual-camera module design on the rear, a flash and a small sensor. According to rumours, the OnePlus 13s launch date in India could be in June 2025, likely after the 10th. The new compact smartphone from OnePlus will have a slim design, and it could easily fit in the hands due to its compact design. iQOO Neo 10 5G Price Range, Processor and Battery Details Confirmed, Know All About Upcoming Smartphone From iQOO on May 26, 2025.

OnePlus 13s Specifications and Features (Expected)

OnePlus 13s could launch with a 6.32-inch OLED display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The smartphone may have a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. The front camera on the device could be 16MP. From the design, the Chinese smartphone maker may have added a 'Plus Key', a new customisable physical button similar to Apple's Action Button. It may offer users a more interactive and personalised experience for the device's functions.

OnePlus 13s is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor that could be mated with a maximum of 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The smartphone may have a 6,260mAh battery that could support a 90W fast-charging speed. OnePlus is expected to launch soon in India, and ahead of it, the price range has been leaked online. iPhone 17 Air To Have Silicon-Anode Battery Tech for Power Efficiency; Check Expected Camera, Display and Other Specs of Other iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max.

OnePlus 13s Price in India (Expected)

OnePlus 13s price in India is expected to be around INR 50,000. In the United States, the device may be launched at a USD 649 (around INR 55,500) price. As per the leaks, the device will be offered in the higher mid-range.

