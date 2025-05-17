iQOO Neo 10 5G will launch in India on May 26, 2025, with a 7,000mAh battery and a 120W fast-charging speed. Ahead of the launch, iQOO has confirmed some Neo 10 5G specifications and features. The smartphone will have a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and a Q1 Supercomputing chip mated with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 faster storage. It will score up to 2.42 million on AnTuTu benchmarks, said the company. Besides, the company said the iQOO Neo 10 5G will launch under the INR 35,000 segment with 8.1mm thickness. The iQOO Neo 10 5G will offer 144 fps gaming and have a 7,000 mm2 vapour cooling chamber. iPhone 17 Air To Have Silicon-Anode Battery Tech for Power Efficiency; Check Expected Camera, Display and Other Specs of Other iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max.

iQOO Neo 10 5G Coming in India With Under INR 35,000 Segment

Power that lasts. Design that stuns. 🔋✨ The #iQOONeo10 breaks barriers with a giant 7000mAh battery in a surprisingly slim 8.1mm frame — claiming the title of Segment's Slimmest 7000mAh Battery Phone*. For those who demand more, without compromise. 🚀 Launching on May 26.… pic.twitter.com/mnADaJcBuI — iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)