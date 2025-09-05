New Delhi, September 5: iPhone 17 series launch is just days away as Apple has scheduled its upcoming event for September 9, 2025, at Cupertino’s Steve Jobs Theatre. The series is likely to include four models, which are said to be iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Air, which may replace the Plus model, could measure 5.5mm in thickness to make it the thinnest iPhone yet.

Pre-orders for all iPhone 17 series models are expected to start on September 12, while sales could follow on September 19. While the regular iPhone 17 is said to continue with a design close to the iPhone 16, the pro models may bring upgrades. Reports hint that iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely come with glass and aluminium frames and slimmer bezels. Perplexity Comet Browser To Launch Soon on Mobile, Now Available for Pre-Order on Google Play Store for Android Users.

iPhone 17 Specifications, Features and Price in India (Expected)

The iPhone 17 is expected to carry a price of around INR 89,900 in India. Reports suggest it may feature a 6.3-inch ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device could come with an A19 chip, paired with a 3,600mAh battery. The iPhone 17 may include a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP front camera.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications, Features and Price in India (Expected)

It is tipped to be the slimmest iPhone yet at 5.5mm thickness, and may be powered by the A19 chip. The device could include a 2,800mAh battery. It may come with a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be introduced at around INR 99,900 and could replace the Plus model in Apple’s lineup.

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications, Features and Price in India (Expected)

iPhone 17 Pro is expected to include a 6.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model could include a triple-camera setup featuring a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens. A 24MP front camera is likely to be included. The device might also be equipped with a 3,600mAh battery. Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro may debut at approximately INR 1,39,900. OnePlus Pad 3 Sale Now Live in India, Features Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Processor; Check Launch Offers, Price and Other Details.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications, Features and Price in India (Expected)

iPhone 17 Pro Max may arrive with a 6.9-inch ProMotion display offering a 120Hz refresh rate, and it is likely to be powered by the A19 Pro chipset. It may feature a 5,000mAh battery. The model could feature a 48MP main lens, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 48MP telephoto camera, along with a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be priced at around INR 1,64,900.

