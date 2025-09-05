Perplexity Comet browser is coming soon for mobile users. CEO Aravind Srinivas shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 4, 2025, and said, "Comet is coming soon to mobile and is now available for pre-orders on Android Play Store." Comet is an AI-powered browser built by Perplexity. It is like a personal AI assistant and thinking partner for users to help search and explore the web more easily. Users interested in trying the Comet browser on mobile can now visit the Google Play Store and pre-register. It will notify once the app is live. Perplexity is moving towards offering a more accessible experience across Android mobile devices. Perplexity Comet Browser Now Available for Pro Users in South Korea, Brazil and Spain.

Perplexity Comet Coming Soon on Mobile

Comet is coming soon to mobile and is now available for pre-orders on Android Play Store https://t.co/vcM0n8LGZw — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) September 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)