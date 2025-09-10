New Delhi, September 9: iPhone 17 series is launched today at the “awe dropping” event. Apple has included iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models. iPhone 17 Air has replaced the "Plus" model. All the models come with advanced specifications and features. The base model retains the familiar vertical camera layout design from the iPhone 16. iPhone 17 price in India starts at INR 82,900.

The iPhone 17 comes with a dual rear camera setup. The iPhone 17 colour options include Lavender, Sage, Mist Blue, White, and Black. The iPhone 17 is available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants with an advanced processor. iPhone 17 Pro Max Launched in India With 6.9-Inch Display, A19 Pro Chip and New Design; Check Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details.

iPhone 17 Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 has been launched with a 6.3-inch display. The iPhone 17 has been launched with advanced specifications, including a display that delivers up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness and features Ceramic Shield 2 protection for enhanced durability and scratch resistance. It features a dual rear camera setup. The device comes with a 48MP Fusion main camera with 2x optical zoom, a 48MP Fusion ultra-wide camera, and an 18MP front camera. The device also introduces a customisable Action Button, allowing quick access to features like Silent Mode, Translation, Shortcuts, and more. It features Apple Intelligence and will run on iOS 26. The iPhone 17 is powered by Apple’s A19 chipset. The iPhone 17 comes in two storage options, which include 256GB and 512GB variants. iPhone 17 Pro Launched Today With New Design and A19 Pro Chip During Apple Event 2025; Check Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details.

iPhone 17 Price in India

The iPhone 17 has been launched with two storage variants. The iPhone 17 price in India with the 256GB variant comes at INR 82,900, while the 512GB variant is priced at INR 1,02,900. Preorders for the device will begin at 5:30 PM IST on September 12, and it will be available for purchase from September 19, 2025.

