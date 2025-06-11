New Delhi, June 11: Apple is likely to reveal the iPhone 17 series in September 2025, with reports indicating the release of four models. It may include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new model named the iPhone 17 Air. The iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to bring a more compact design and may succeed the Plus model.

The iPhone 17 Air is projected to be Apple's thinnest iPhone ever, with rumours placing its thickness at around 5.5mm. To make room for such a slim body, Apple might remove the USB-C port and other physical connectors. The company normally launches new iPhones in September, and 2025 is expected to follow suit, with a possible unveiling between September 11 and 13. Vivo T4 Ultra 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Vivo Launched in India.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features

Apple is reportedly developing improvements in wireless charging for the iPhone 17 lineup. It may introduce two new MagSafe chargers (A3502 and A3503) with support up to 50W power delivery and certified under the upcoming Qi 2.2 standard. This could mark a significant boost in wireless charging speed for iPhone users.

As per reports, the iPhone 17 Air is said to feature a 6.6-inch display. The iPhone 17 and Pro model may offer a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max could come with a 6.9-inch display. Rumours suggest that the standard iPhone 17 may be powered by the A18 chip, while the iPhone 17 Air could run on the A19 processor. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to use the A19 Pro chip. Apple recently unveiled iOS 26 at WWDC 2025 event. The iPhone 17 series will likely run on iOS 26.

The iPhone 17 series may include a 24MP front camera. The standard iPhone 17 might have a dual-camera system, while the iPhone 17 Air is reported to include a single 48MP rear camera. The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to feature triple 48MP rear cameras. itel ZENO 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New itel Smartphone Launched With 120Hz Display.

Phone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to be a compact model, which might be around INR 99,900. As per reports, the iPhone 17 could begin at approximately INR 89,900. The iPhone 17 Pro may come with a price of INR 1,39,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max could reach up to INR 1,64,900.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2025 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).