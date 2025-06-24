New Delhi, June 24: Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 17 series in September 2025. This year's iPhone 17 lineup is rumoured to come with a major upgrade, likely to include new vapour chamber cooling system in some models. Instead of offering iPhone 17 Plus, Apple might introduce a new model, the iPhone 17 Air, which is said to be ultra-slim device. Apart from that the series will likely include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

Apple has yet to confirm the launch date but reports suggest that the iPhone 17 series launch event is likely to take place between September 8 and 10, 2025. iPhone 17 Air could be Apple’s slimmest iPhone ever, and it may measure around 5.5mm of thickness. To achieve this, Apple may eliminate the USB-C port and other physical connectors. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Vivo Launched in India.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models may debut with a new vapour chamber cooling system to manage heat. The advanced system is said to work on a phased manner. The liquid inside a sealed metal chamber evaporates when the device heats up, and moves to a cooler section, condenses back into liquid, and repeats the cycle to maintain performance during heavy use.

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro may come with a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max could include a 6.9-inch display. The iPhone 17 Air might feature a 6.6-inch screen. The iPhone 17 is rumoured to be powered by a A18 chip, the iPhone 17 Air could be powered by the A19 chip, and the Pro models are likely to include A19 Pro chip. All four models may feature a 24MP front camera. The rear camera setup for the standard model is expected to feature a dual-lens, a single 48MP lens on the Air, and triple 48MP sensors for the Pro and Pro Max models. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Featuring Advanced AI, Ultra-Slim Design Expected To Be Unveiled at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Set on July 9, 2025.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

The iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in India with premium pricing for all models. The base iPhone 17 could be priced at around INR 89,900, while the new ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air may be priced at approximately INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro is likely to be available for INR 1,39,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be priced at INR 1,64,900.

