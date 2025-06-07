iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will launch in India on June 18, 2025. The company has begun teasing the smartphone on its social media channels. The teaser shows the smartphone in a blue colour variant with curved edges. The device is confirmed to come with a 6,000mAh battery. It will also feature a dual camera setup with a flash at the rear. As the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G launch date gets closer, more information is likely to be shared by the brand. The phone is expected to be priced under INR 10,000 in India. POCO F7 Launch Likely in June 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Launch in India on June 18

Lite on name, loaded on power.⚡ Say hello to the all-new #iQOOZ10Lite built for school, college, and the grind in between. Whether it’s gaming after class or multitasking on the move, this one’s got you covered. All speed. All style. Coming soon on 18th June to level up your… pic.twitter.com/55QS9VsJ39 — iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 7, 2025

