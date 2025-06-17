The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G India launch is imminent, and the company has shared a teaser trailer showing the parts of its design on social media. Samsung's new Samsung Galaxy M36 5G teaser trailer revealed that the device would have a differently designed camera module on the rear. Ahead of the teaser, the smartphone was spotted on Amazon. According to the rumours and leaks, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M36 5G may feature a Super AMOLED display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB RAM, One UI 7 based on Android 15 and a triple camera setup on the rear - 50MP+8MP+2MP. The Galaxy M36 5G price could be around INR 19,999. OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Launch on July 8, 2025 Alongside OnePlus Buds 4; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features of New OnePlus Nord Smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Coming Soon

