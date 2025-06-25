New Delhi, June 24: Apple is likely to launch the new iPhone 17 series in early September 2025. Reports say the lineup will include four models, which may be iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The new "Air" model might replace the older "Plus" model. The change hints that Apple is trying something new this year. The Air model is said to be very slim. Apple has not confirmed the iPhone 17 series launch date yet, but as per rumours, it may happen between September 8 and 10, 2025.

The iPhone 17 Air could be the slimmest iPhone Apple has ever made and it may be 5.5mm in thickness. To make the device slim, Apple might remove the USB-C port and other connectors. The upcoming iPhone models may also have better performance and camera features. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Sale Begins on Today in India; Know Price, Specifications and Features of iQOO’s New Budget Smartphone.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Colour Options (Expected)

Apple is reportedly experimenting with new color options for the upcoming iPhone 17 series. As per reports, the base model iPhone 17 may arrive in purple and green variants, while the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a Sky Blue finish with an aluminium frame.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

Apple iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models are reportedly to feature a new vapour chamber cooling system to regulate heat during intensive tasks. Reports suggest the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro models may come with 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max could include a 6.9-inch display, and the iPhone 17 Air may feature a 6.6-inch display.

The iPhone 17 is expected to be powered by A18 chip, the Air model on A19 chip, and the Pro models on the A19 Pro chip. A dual camera lens is expected for the base model. Apart from that, a single 48MP sensor on the Air model, and triple 48MP lenses on the Pro and Pro Max models are anticipated. All models are said to feature a 24MP front camera. POCO F7 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest POCO Smartphone Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

Reports suggest that the standard iPhone 17 could be priced around INR 89,900, while the iPhone 17 Air may cost approximately INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro is likely to come at a price of about INR 1,39,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max could have price of around INR 1,64,900.

