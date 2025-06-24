New Delhi, June 24: POCO has officially launched its highly anticipated POCO F7 5G smartphone in India today at 5:30 PM IST. The new POCO F7 5G is a part of the POCO F7 series that offers flagship-level performance, features and specifications in the mid-range segment. POCO's new F7 5G maintains overall weight distribution despite boasting a massive 7,550mAh battery. The device comes with a powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, dual-camera setup and various AI-powered features.

POCO F7 5G has a sleek dual-tone design and various performance and gaming-based features. POCO claimed to offer up to 89.25 steady fps for five hours of marathon gaming. The smartphone comes with Bluetooth 6.0, NFC and Wi-Fi 7 support. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Vivo Launched in India.

POCO F7 5G Price in India, Sale Date

POCO F7 5G price in India starts at INR 29,999 for the base model having 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The higher variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage is priced at INR 31,999. The smartphone has three stylish colour variants: White, Black, and Cyber Silver Edition. POCO F7 5G sale will begin in India on July 1, 2025, at 12 PM on Flipkart. POCO also announced INR 2,000 offer on selected bank credit cards and debit cards.

POCO F7 5G Specifications and Features

POCO F7 5G features a 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, capable of lag-free gaming and multi-tasking. POCO said that the processor could score up to 2,084,535 on the AnTuTu benchmark test. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is mated with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage for faster app access, installation and file transfer.

POCO F7 5G comes with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display that supports a 1.5K resolution, 3,200 nits of peak brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the display supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, which leads to a high-quality content viewing experience. It comes with Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Regarding long-term usage, POCO has added a large 7,550mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging that powers up the phone from 0% to 80% within 40 minutes. TECNO Spark Go 2 Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest TECNO Budget Smartphone Launched in India.

POCO F7 5G also supports 22.5W 'industry-leading reverse charging' capability. Further, it has a 6,000mm2 3D dual-channel IceLoop system and WildBoost 4.0 for an enhanced gaming experience. The new POCO mid-range smartphone comes with a 50MP main camera with IMX882 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 20MP front-facing camera for selfies and video conferencing.

