iQOO Z10 Lite 5G sale will start today in India at 12 PM, and interested customers can get this smartphone on Amazon and the official iQOO website. The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor mated with FuntouchOS 15, which is based on Android 15. It has a 6,000mAh battery supported by 15W fast charging, and the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G includes 50MP + 2MP cameras on the rear and a 5MP front camera. Moreover, it has Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 5, dual-SIM support, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone also incorporates intelligent AI features such as AI Erase and AI Enhance. The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G price in India starts at INR 9,499 for the 4GB+128GB variant, INR 10,499 for the 6GB+128GB, and INR 12,499 for the 8GB+128GB model. It is available in Titanium Blue and Cyber Green colour options. POCO F7 5G Launched in India With 7,550mAh Battery; Check Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features of New POCO Smartphone.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Sale Starts on June 25, 2025 (Today) in India

6000mAh of pure confidence. 🔋🔥 No battery anxiety. No mid-day hunts for a charger. This is the Segment’s Biggest Battery 5G Smartphone* — built to outlast your day. Sale starts today at 12 PM on @amazonIN & https://t.co/bXttwlZo3N *iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is the 1st 5G smartphone,… pic.twitter.com/m53aCdSKIq — iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 25, 2025

